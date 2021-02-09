UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Beat India By 227 Runs In First Test

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:04 PM

England beat India by 227 runs in first Test

England beat India by 227 runs in the first Test after bowling out the home side for 192 in Chennai on Tuesday

Chennai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :England beat India by 227 runs in the first Test after bowling out the home side for 192 in Chennai on Tuesday.

Spinner Jack Leach claimed four wickets and paceman James Anderson three as England ended India's hopes of chasing a record 420 to win in the afternoon session of the final day.

Skipper Joe Root scored 218 to guide England to 578 in the first innings and 40 in their second innings of 179. India hit 337 in their first innings.

Related Topics

India Guide Chennai Anderson

Recent Stories

England defeats India in 1st Test match by 227 run ..

30 minutes ago

'Cyrano' and 'Tin Drum' screenwriter Carriere dies ..

2 minutes ago

Landmark Sydney casino project hit by laundering p ..

2 minutes ago

Two booked for selling fake pesticides

2 minutes ago

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

2 minutes ago

Viv Richards hails Pakistan for great composure in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.