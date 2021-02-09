England beat India by 227 runs in first Test

England beat India by 227 runs in the first Test after bowling out the home side for 192 in Chennai on Tuesday

Chennai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :England beat India by 227 runs in the first Test after bowling out the home side for 192 in Chennai on Tuesday.

Spinner Jack Leach claimed four wickets and paceman James Anderson three as England ended India's hopes of chasing a record 420 to win in the afternoon session of the final day.

Skipper Joe Root scored 218 to guide England to 578 in the first innings and 40 in their second innings of 179. India hit 337 in their first innings.