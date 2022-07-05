UrduPoint.com

England Beat India By Seven Wickets To Draw Series 2-2

Muhammad Rameez Published July 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

England beat India by seven wickets to draw series 2-2

Birmingham, United Kingdom, July 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :England beat India by seven wickets as they completed a record run chase to win the Covid-delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

England, set 378 to win, finished on 378-3 with Joe Root 142 not out and Jonny Bairstow 114 not out.

The Yorkshire team-mates shared an unbroken stand of 269, with Bairstow the first England batsman since Andrew Strauss against India at Chennai in 2008 to score two hundreds in the same Test after he made 106 in the first innings at Edgbaston.

Victory saw England square the five-match series 2-2.

No England side had previously made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test than their 359-9 against Australia at Headingley three years ago.

This decider should have been played in Manchester last September only to be postponed just hours before the start because of coronavirus concerns within the India camp.

Related Topics

India Australia Chennai Same Manchester September Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

46 minutes ago
 President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

2 hours ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

3 hours ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

4 hours ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.