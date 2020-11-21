UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Beat Ireland 18-7 In Autumn Nations Cup

Muhammad Rameez 52 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 10:49 PM

England beat Ireland 18-7 in Autumn Nations Cup

Jonny May scored two tries as England beat Ireland 18-7 in an Autumn Nations Cup international at Twickenham on Saturday

Twickenham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Jonny May scored two tries as England beat Ireland 18-7 in an Autumn Nations Cup international at Twickenham on Saturday.

England captain Owen Farrell kicked two penalties and a conversion, with Ireland managing a converted try from replacement Jacob Stockdale seven minutes from time.

Victory, England's fourth in a row against Ireland, meant the Six Nations champions had won both their opening two Pool A matches.

Related Topics

Ireland Turkish Lira May From

Recent Stories

Wani condoles demise of senior journalist Mudasir ..

50 seconds ago

229 candidates qualify written test for CCE-2019: ..

53 seconds ago

Superb Neuer denies Bremen as Bayern Munich held a ..

57 seconds ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

6 minutes ago

Sudan to Skip Negotiations With Egypt, Ethiopia on ..

6 minutes ago

Motorcycling: Portuguese Grand Prix grids

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.