England beat Ireland 18-7 in Autumn Nations Cup

Twickenham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Jonny May scored two tries as England beat Ireland 18-7 in an Autumn Nations Cup international at Twickenham on Saturday.

England captain Owen Farrell kicked two penalties and a conversion, with Ireland managing a converted try from replacement Jacob Stockdale seven minutes from time.

Victory, England's fourth in a row against Ireland, meant the Six Nations champions had won both their opening two Pool A matches.