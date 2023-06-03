England beat Ireland by 10 wickets in lone Test

England overpowered Ireland by 10 wickets to win their Ashes warm-up Test at Lord's on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :England overpowered Ireland by 10 wickets to win their Ashes warm-up Test at Lord's on Saturday.

It took England just four balls to score the 11 runs they needed for victory, with Zak Crawley hitting three fours off Mark Adair.

Ireland, yet to win any of their seven Tests, did well to take the match beyond tea on the third day of four as they avoided an innings defeat with a score of 362.

A record Ireland stand of 163 between the seventh-wicket duo of Andy McBrine (86 not out) and Adair (88) kept England at bay in an innings where home fast bowler Josh Adair marked his Test debut by taking 5-66.

England's win was built on an imposing first-innings total of 524-4 declared featuring player of the match Ollie Pope's 205 and Ben Duckett's 182.

Victory meant England had now won 11 of their 13 Tests under captain Ben Stokes -- who didn't bat or bowl in this match -- and coach Brendon McCullum.

Brief scores England 1st Innings 524-4 dec (O Pope 205, B Duckett 182, Z Crawley 56, J Root 56) Ireland 2nd Innings 362 all out (M Adair 88, A McBrine 86 no, H Tector 51; J Tongue 5-66) England 2nd Inns 12-0 result: England won by 10 wickets