England beat New Zealand to win first World Cup in gripping final

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :England won the World Cup for the first time in their history on Sunday, holding their nerve to seal a thrilling Super Over win against New Zealand at Lord's.

Four years after an embarrassing first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup, which prompted a major rethink in England's approach to one-day internationals, it all came down to the last ball at the "home of cricket".

Martin Guptill was run out by Jason Roy's throw to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, with New Zealand needing two to win off the final ball of the six-ball shootout.

That meant Eoin Morgan's men won on superior boundary count after both the regulation match and the Super Over ended with the scores level.

New Zealand, looking to win the trophy for the first time after being well beaten by Australia in the 2015 showpiece, needed 16 to win off the Super Over delivered by fast bowler Jofra Archer.

The 24-year-old -- who only made his England debut in May -- started with a wide before Jimmy Neesham hit his third delivery for six over midwicket.

Archer, however, held his nerve superbly to leave New Zealand needing two off the final ball. Roy, who had misfielded earlier in the over, was on target and Buttler whipped off the bails to the delight of a capacity crowd at a sun-drenched Lord's.

"Absolutely unbelievable, I still can't quite believe it," said Morgan. "A packed house at Lord's -- the support has been incredible from the very beginning of the tournament and we've managed to pull it off. It's such a good feeling." "I thought it was over when Chris Woakes got out but then Liam Plunkett got us back into the game and we had the rub of the green, with Ben's overthrows." England, who have often cited a humiliating defeat by New Zealand at the 2015 World Cup as the catalyst for their climb to the top of the ODI rankings, finally had a World Cup win to go with their three losing appearances in the 1979, 1987 and 1992 finals.

It was desperately tough for the Black Caps after they were overwhelmed by Australia in the 2015 showpiece.

- Stokes goes close - Man-of-the-match Ben Stokes, with 84 not out, had so nearly seen England to victory in regulation play.

But that ended with the scores level when England were bowled out for 241 off the last ball of their innings in reply to New Zealand's 241-8.

England were in deep trouble at 86-4 but Stokes and Buttler (59) shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 110.

But just when it seemed they would see England home, Buttler sliced fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to substitute fielder Tim Southee at deep point.

Ferguson then made it two wickets in three balls when Chris Woakes skied a catch to wicketkeeper Tom Latham, with England now 203-6 in the 47th over.

England needed 15 off the last over, bowled by left-arm quick Trent Boult. Stokes was unable to score off the first two balls but lofted the third for six over long-on.

Then, with Stokes desperately completing a second run, his bat was struck by Guptill's throw from the deep and the ball ricocheted for four more.

England got the target down to two from one ball but they could only manage a single, with last man Mark Wood run out.

England sent Stokes and Buttler back out to face a Super Over bowled by Boult and scored 15.

Earlier, fast bowler Plunkett dismissed New Zealand captain and star batsman Kane Williamson for just 30 before removing established opener Henry Nicholls for an innings-best 55 in a return of 3-42 from his 10 overs.

Tom Latham hit 47 to help New Zealand to a total that almost proved enough on a challenging wicket for batting.