England Beat Pakistan By 26 Runs In 2nd Test, Clinch Series 2-0

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 12, 2022 | 07:51 PM

England defeated Pakistan on fourth day of the second test match after a thrilling contest and clinched the series with 2-0, here on Monday at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan started the day at 198 for four, requiring 157 more runs for the victory with six wickets in hands. The England seamers found their length and grabbed final five wickets for just 38 runs.

Shakeel started the day on 54 and continued to add more to his run tally and Muhammad Nawaz's quick 45 with the pair frustrated England by offering few opportunities in an 80-run partnership.

After dismissal of Nawaz and Saud, Abrar Ahmed came on batting, who already dominates in his debut match by claiming 11 wickets, hit four boundaries of just 12 deliveries when he caught for 17 on James Anderson's delivery.

Salman Ali Agha on 20 not out and debutant Abrar Ahmed (17) kept the team moving towards their victory but the England's pace attack successfully cleaned up the tail to dismiss host for 328.

Pakistan's leg spinner Zahid Mahmood on the receiving end did not add a single in the total and was bowled out for zero.

Ollie Robinson then claimed the final wicket of the match getting Mohammad Ali Agha caught behind for just six runs enabling a remarkable victory of his team by 26 runs clinching the series with 2-0. The England had not won any test series in Pakistan since 2000-2001 tour to Pakistan.

The visitor's latest victory follows the last week's 74-run win in Rawalpinidi, both teams would now head to Karachi for third and last test (Dec 17-22) of the series where England would looking for a white wash after continuing the same momentum while the host would want to finish the series with a consolation victory.

