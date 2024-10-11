England Beat Pakistan By An Innings And 47 Runs In The First Test
Published October 11, 2024 | 12:54 PM
Second Test match will be played at same venue from 15 October
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2024) England defeated Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series here at the Multan cricket Stadium on Friday.
The second Test match will be played at the same venue from 15 October.
Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 152 for six in 37 overs, Pakistan were dismissed for 220 in 54.5 overs as Abrar Ahmed did not came to bat due to illness. Salman Ali Agha – the top run-getter for the hosts in the second innings was the first batter to return back to pavilion today after scoring 63 off 84, which included seven fours. He knitted a 109-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Aamir Jamal (55, 104b, 5x4s), who returned undefeated.
For England, left-arm spinner Jack Leach was the most successful bowler as he bagged four wickets which included all three wickets Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi (10, 14b,1x4) and Naseem Shah (6, 3b, 1x6) to fall today.
Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson grabbed two wickets apiece.
Scores in brief:
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium
Pakistan 556 all out, 149 overs (Shan Masood 151, Salman Ali Agha 104 not out, Abdullah Shafique 102, Saud Shakeel 82, Naseem Shah 33, Babar Azam 30, Shaheen Shah Afridi 26; Jack Leach 3-160, Brydon Carse 2-74, Gus Atkinson 2-99) and 220 all out, 54.5 overs (Salman Ali Agha 63, Aamir Jamal 55 not out, Saud Shakeel 29, Saim Ayub 25; Jack Leach 4-30, Gus Atkinson 2-46, Brydon Carse 2-66)
England 823-7 (dec), 150 overs (Harry Brook 317, Joe Root 262, Ben Duckett 84, Zak Crawley 78; Saim Ayub 2-101, Naseem Shah 2-157)
