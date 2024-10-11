Open Menu

England Beat Pakistan By An Innings And 47 Runs In The First Test

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 11, 2024 | 12:54 PM

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

Second Test match will be played at same venue from 15 October

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2024) England defeated Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series here at the Multan cricket Stadium on Friday.

The second Test match will be played at the same venue from 15 October.

Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 152 for six in 37 overs, Pakistan were dismissed for 220 in 54.5 overs as Abrar Ahmed did not came to bat due to illness. Salman Ali Agha – the top run-getter for the hosts in the second innings was the first batter to return back to pavilion today after scoring 63 off 84, which included seven fours. He knitted a 109-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Aamir Jamal (55, 104b, 5x4s), who returned undefeated.

For England, left-arm spinner Jack Leach was the most successful bowler as he bagged four wickets which included all three wickets Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi (10, 14b,1x4) and Naseem Shah (6, 3b, 1x6) to fall today.

Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson grabbed two wickets apiece.

Scores in brief:

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium

Pakistan 556 all out, 149 overs (Shan Masood 151, Salman Ali Agha 104 not out, Abdullah Shafique 102, Saud Shakeel 82, Naseem Shah 33, Babar Azam 30, Shaheen Shah Afridi 26; Jack Leach 3-160, Brydon Carse 2-74, Gus Atkinson 2-99) and 220 all out, 54.5 overs (Salman Ali Agha 63, Aamir Jamal 55 not out, Saud Shakeel 29, Saim Ayub 25; Jack Leach 4-30, Gus Atkinson 2-46, Brydon Carse 2-66)

England 823-7 (dec), 150 overs (Harry Brook 317, Joe Root 262, Ben Duckett 84, Zak Crawley 78; Saim Ayub 2-101, Naseem Shah 2-157)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Same Lead Shan Masood Babar Azam Ben Duckett Ali Agha Aamir Jamal Saud Shakeel October December Afridi All From Top

Recent Stories

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

6 minutes ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

5 hours ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

19 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

19 hours ago
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

21 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

23 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

23 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

1 day ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

1 day ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports