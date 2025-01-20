England Beat Pakistan In ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2025 | 04:51 PM
England chased 67-run target in 9.2 overs to seal their first win of tournament
JOHOR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2025) England Women’s U19 beat Pakistan Women’s U19 by six wickets here at the Johor cricket academy Oval in Johor Malaysia on Monday.
England chased the 67-run target in 9.2 overs to seal their first win of the tournament.
Pakistan, who were awarded one point for their washed-out opening game against United States of America (USA), are now placed third in the Group B with Ireland at fourth.
After England invited Pakistan to bat first, the Komal Khan-led outfit lost wickets at regular intervals slipping to 35-5 in 9.2 overs and then 66 all out in 18.5 overs.
Zoofishan Ayyaz top-scored with a 13-ball 15 with the help of two boundaries, while Komal contributed with 12 off 25 balls with the help of two fours.
For England, Amuruthaa Surenkumar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-17, while Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Olivia Brinsden picked up two wickets each.
In turn, England were reduced to 33-4 before player of the match Katie Jones (20 not out, 16b, 1x4, 1x6) stitched an unbeaten 34-run fifth-wicket stand with skipper Abigale Norgrove (14 not out, 9b, 2x4s).
Mahnoor Zeb picked up two wickets, while Fatima Khan and Quratulain dismissed one batter each.
Scores in brief
Group B: Pakistan Women’s U19 vs England Women’s U19 at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor
Toss: England won the toss and elected to bowl first
Pakistan Women’s U19 66 all out, 18.5 overs (Zoofishan Ayyaz 15, Komal Khan 12; Amuruthaa Surenkumar 3-17, Tilly Corteen-Coleman 2-2, Olivia Brinsden 2-7, Eve O’Neill 2-13)
England Women’s U19 67-4, 9.2 overs (Katie Jones 20 not out, Abigale Norgrove 14 not out; Mahnoor Zeb 2-23)
Player of the match – Katie Jones (England Women’s U19)
Pakistan fixtures (All matches at JCA Oval, Johor);
vs USA – 18 January – (abandoned without a ball bowled)
vs England – 20 January – England beat Pakistan by six wickets
Recent Stories
England beat Pakistan in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup
ZHO launches third edition of 'Talented Determination' initiative
ICRC urges compliance with Gaza ceasefire
Realme Note 60x: Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-Level Smartphone Series is Back wit ..
Abu Dhabi hosts 7th annual meeting of PPR-GREN
92% of Gaza homes destroyed: OCHA
Khalifa University honour 24 YFEL programme members
Omani Foreign Minister receives Federal National Council Speaker
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Ghana
Ajman sees significant growth in BCI, hitting 135 points
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on Turkish Ambassador
AED34 million in financial aid for insolvents in 2024: ADJD
More Stories From Sports
-
England beat Pakistan in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup4 minutes ago
-
India announces 15-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy 20252 days ago
-
Pakistan gain a 93-run lead as West Indies all out at 137 on 2nd day of first Test2 days ago
-
Pakistan lose eight wickets at 200 runs on Day 2 of first Test against West Indies2 days ago
-
First Test: Pakistan score 143 for 4 on first Test against West Indies3 days ago
-
First Test: Pakistan lose three wickets early after winning toss against West Indies3 days ago
-
Saim Ayub says he is unsure how long it will take for him to fully recover5 days ago
-
James Vince announcement retirement from first-class cricket to focus PSL 105 days ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week5 days ago
-
Williams, Vine vie for season-opening Tour Down Under crown5 days ago
-
Theekshana attains career-best third position in ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings5 days ago
-
Exciting competitions of Karakoram Winterlude Season Seven continue in Hunza5 days ago