Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2025 | 04:51 PM

England chased 67-run target in 9.2 overs to seal their first win of tournament  

JOHOR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2025) England Women’s U19 beat Pakistan Women’s U19 by six wickets here at the Johor cricket academy Oval in Johor Malaysia on Monday.

England chased the 67-run target in 9.2 overs to seal their first win of the tournament.

Pakistan, who were awarded one point for their washed-out opening game against United States of America (USA), are now placed third in the Group B with Ireland at fourth.

After England invited Pakistan to bat first, the Komal Khan-led outfit lost wickets at regular intervals slipping to 35-5 in 9.2 overs and then 66 all out in 18.5 overs.

Zoofishan Ayyaz top-scored with a 13-ball 15 with the help of two boundaries, while Komal contributed with 12 off 25 balls with the help of two fours.

For England, Amuruthaa Surenkumar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-17, while Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Olivia Brinsden picked up two wickets each.

In turn, England were reduced to 33-4 before player of the match Katie Jones (20 not out, 16b, 1x4, 1x6) stitched an unbeaten 34-run fifth-wicket stand with skipper Abigale Norgrove (14 not out, 9b, 2x4s).

Mahnoor Zeb picked up two wickets, while Fatima Khan and Quratulain dismissed one batter each.

Scores in brief

Group B: Pakistan Women’s U19 vs England Women’s U19 at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Johor

Toss: England won the toss and elected to bowl first

Pakistan Women’s U19 66 all out, 18.5 overs (Zoofishan Ayyaz 15, Komal Khan 12; Amuruthaa Surenkumar 3-17, Tilly Corteen-Coleman 2-2, Olivia Brinsden 2-7, Eve O’Neill 2-13)

England Women’s U19 67-4, 9.2 overs (Katie Jones 20 not out, Abigale Norgrove 14 not out; Mahnoor Zeb 2-23)

Player of the match – Katie Jones (England Women’s U19)

Pakistan fixtures (All matches at JCA Oval, Johor);

vs USA – 18 January – (abandoned without a ball bowled)

vs England – 20 January – England beat Pakistan by six wickets

vs Ireland – 22 January – 11.30am PKT

