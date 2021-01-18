UrduPoint.com
England Beat Sri Lanka By Seven Wickets In First Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 10:20 AM

England beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in first Test

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :England won the first Test against Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Monday with Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence guiding the visitors safely to victory.

Bairstow scored 35 and Lawrence 21 as they took England, chasing 74, to 76-3 after resuming at 38-3 on the fifth and final morning of the match in Galle.

Sri Lanka collapsed to 135 in the first innings but after England made 421 with a Joe Root double century, the home side hit back with a determined 359 in their second innings before having England in trouble at 14-3 late on Sunday.

The second and final Test begins on Friday at the same venue.

