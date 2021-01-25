England beat Sri Lanka to sweep Test series 2-0

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the second Test Monday, with Dom Sibley and Jos Buttler guiding the tourists to a 2-0 series sweep.

After dismissing Sri Lanka for just 126 in their second innings, England needed 164 runs, which they managed in an extended final session of the fourth day in Galle.

England scored 344 in their first innings response to the hosts' 381.