Open Menu

England Beat Switzerland On Penalties To Reach Euro 2024 Semi-finals

Muhammad Rameez Published July 07, 2024 | 12:30 AM

England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals

Düsseldorf, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) England reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 on Saturday after beating Switzerland 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the last eight.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive spot-kick to send England into a last-four clash with either the Netherlands or Turkey in Dortmund on Wednesday.

Bukayo Saka's stunning equaliser with 10 minutes remaining, which the Arsenal forward lashed in off the inside of the post, took the match to extra time.

England had looked to be heading out of the tournament five minutes before when Breel Embolo forced in Switzerland's opener.

Neither team scored in the following 30 minutes, and after Jordan Pickford saved Manuel Akanji's opening spot-kick for the Swiss, England confidently scored all of theirs to secure passage to the semis.

Related Topics

Turkey Dortmund Switzerland Netherlands Euro Post All Arsenal

Recent Stories

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

2 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

2 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

2 hours ago
 Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

2 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

2 hours ago
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

2 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

2 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

2 hours ago
 CM pays special focus on Murree's development: min ..

CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza ..

Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports