England Beat Switzerland On Penalties To Reach Euro 2024 Semi-finals
Muhammad Rameez Published July 07, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Düsseldorf, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) England reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 on Saturday after beating Switzerland 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the last eight.
Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive spot-kick to send England into a last-four clash with either the Netherlands or Turkey in Dortmund on Wednesday.
Bukayo Saka's stunning equaliser with 10 minutes remaining, which the Arsenal forward lashed in off the inside of the post, took the match to extra time.
England had looked to be heading out of the tournament five minutes before when Breel Embolo forced in Switzerland's opener.
Neither team scored in the following 30 minutes, and after Jordan Pickford saved Manuel Akanji's opening spot-kick for the Swiss, England confidently scored all of theirs to secure passage to the semis.
Recent Stories
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister
Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip
More Stories From Sports
-
Football: Euro 2024 results24 minutes ago
-
England's Euros quarter-final with Swiss goes to penalties24 minutes ago
-
PCB allocates Rs. 12,800mln for upgradation of stadiums ahead of ICC Champions Trophy4 hours ago
-
Wheel-Chair Tennis camps ends amidst great fun4 hours ago
-
National Kabaddi C'ship 2024 from July 125 hours ago
-
Women cricket squad makes preparations for Women's Asia Cup4 hours ago
-
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket12 hours ago
-
Kabaddi Championship from July 1214 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results23 hours ago
-
Merino's extra-time heroics fire Spain past Germany, into Euros semis23 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 5 results - 3rd update23 hours ago
-
Olmo hopes Pedri can make speedy return for Euros semi-finalists Spain23 hours ago