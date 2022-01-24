UrduPoint.com

England Beat West Indies By One Run In 2nd T20

Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2022

England beat West Indies by one run in 2nd T20

Bridgetown, Barbados, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :England held their nerve to beat the West Indies by just one run in the second Twenty20 international in Bridgetown on Sunday to level the five-match series at 1-1.

West Indies, set a target of 172, finished on 170 for eight.

The hosts appeared to be all but beaten when needing 38 to win off the final 12 balls with only two wickets standing.

But Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein, who both made 44 not out, almost saw the West Indies to a sensational victory.

England spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid shared five wickets after the recalled Reece Topley had reduced the West Indies to six for two by having Brandon King lbw for a duck and running out fellow opener Shai Hope.

Earlier, England's 171 for eight, featuring opener Jason Roy's 45, was a vast improvement on their meagre 103 all out on Saturday.

