England Beat West Indies In 2nd Test To Level Series
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 10:40 PM
Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :England beat the West Indies by 113 runs to win the second Test at Old Trafford on Monday.
West Indies, set a nominal 312 to win, were bowled out for 198 on the final day as England levelled the three-match series at 1-1.
The third Test of a series that marks international cricket's return from the coronavirus lockdown starts at Old Trafford on Friday.