England beats Pakistan by 26 runs in 2nd test, wins test series 2-0

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :England defeated Pakistan in an exciting fourth day as they bowled out the hosts 26 runs short of the target to register their first test series victory since 2000 in the second test at Multan cricket Stadium here on Monday.

Pakistan lost what appeared to be an equalizer in sight despite the heroics of Saud Shakeel who hit 94 off 213 balls, thanks to fiery and accurate pace attack by Mark Wood who claimed three wickets including the match winning scalp of Saud Shakeel on day four. Wood claimed four wickets in the second innings totaling six in the second test.

Both teams would now head to Karachi for third and last test (Dec 17-22) of the series where England would try to inflict a whitewash while host would want to finish the series with a consolation victory.