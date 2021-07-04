England Beats Ukraine in Euro 2020 Quarter Final Football Match

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The English national team beat Ukraine 4:0 in the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship quarter-final on Saturday.

The football match was held in Rome, with England making it into the semifinals after Harry Kane's brace and a goal each from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

On July 7, England will play against Denmark in the semifinals at Wembley.

This year, the UEFA European Football Championship is being held across the continent for the first time in its 60-year history, with 11 host cities in all: London, St. Petersburg, Baku, Munich, Rome, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Seville.

The final is scheduled for July 11 at London's Wembley Stadium.