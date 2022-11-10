UrduPoint.com

England Bench Vunipola, Tuilagi And Youngs For Japan Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

England bench Vunipola, Tuilagi and Youngs for Japan Test

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :England coach Eddie Jones has dropped Billy Vunipola, Manu Tuilagi and Ben Youngs to the bench for Saturday's match against Japan at Twickenham following last week's defeat by Argentina in their Autumn Nations opener.

Sam Simmonds has replaced Vunipola as the starting No 8, with Guy Porter taking over from Tuilagi at the outside centre.

Jack van Poortvliet, who scored a try shortly after coming off the bench in place of Youngs, starts at scrum-half.

In all Jones has made five changes to his starting XV for England's second match of a November programme that also features Tests against New Zealand and world champions South Africa.

Team (15-1) Freddie Steward; Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Sam Simmonds, Tom Curry, Maro Itoje; Jonny Hill, David Ribbans; Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis GengeReplacements: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Joe Heyes, Alex Coles, Billy Vunipola, Ben Youngs, Henry Slade, Manu TuilagiCoach: Eddie Jones (AUS)

Related Topics

World David George Van Argentina Japan South Africa Turkish Lira November All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on soci ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on social media for historic defeat

8 minutes ago
 "Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," s ..

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," says Shaheen Shah Afridi

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

1 hour ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

1 hour ago
 Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.