England bench Vunipola, Tuilagi and Youngs for Japan Test

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :England coach Eddie Jones has dropped Billy Vunipola, Manu Tuilagi and Ben Youngs to the bench for Saturday's match against Japan at Twickenham following last week's defeat by Argentina in their Autumn Nations opener.

Sam Simmonds has replaced Vunipola as the starting No 8, with Guy Porter taking over from Tuilagi at the outside centre.

Jack van Poortvliet, who scored a try shortly after coming off the bench in place of Youngs, starts at scrum-half.

In all Jones has made five changes to his starting XV for England's second match of a November programme that also features Tests against New Zealand and world champions South Africa.

Team (15-1) Freddie Steward; Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Sam Simmonds, Tom Curry, Maro Itoje; Jonny Hill, David Ribbans; Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis GengeReplacements: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Joe Heyes, Alex Coles, Billy Vunipola, Ben Youngs, Henry Slade, Manu TuilagiCoach: Eddie Jones (AUS)