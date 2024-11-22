England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

England coach Steve Borthwick insisted Friday he was taking no risks in recalling Tom Curry to face Japan at Twickenham just a fortnight after the dynamic flanker was knocked out against Australia, his fifth concussion in two years

Bagshot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) England coach Steve Borthwick insisted Friday he was taking no risks in recalling Tom Curry to face Japan at Twickenham just a fortnight after the dynamic flanker was knocked out against Australia, his fifth concussion in two years.

Curry's return at blindside flanker on Sunday is one of only two changes to the side beaten 29-20 by world champions South Africa last weekend, with George Furbank returning at full-back as England look to end a run of five straight defeats.

Curry missed last week's loss to the Springboks after he was concussed tackling Australia's Rob Valetini during the 23rd minute of England's 42-37 defeat by the Wallabies at Twickenham on November 9.

The tough-tackling Curry, 26, was once dubbed a "kamikaze kid", along with fellow back-row Sam Underhill, by Japan boss Eddie Jones when the Australian coach was in charge of England.

Concussion is a major issue in rugby union, with several leading former players taking legal action against governing bodies they allege failed to take reasonable action to protect them from permanent injury.

- 'Player welfare paramount' -

But Borthwick, speaking after naming his side on Friday, said: "There are stringent measures in terms of the players' return to play. The welfare and health of players is paramount.

"He (Curry) has gone through all those protocols, a number of different consultations, independent specialist consultations.

"He feels great, he's raring to go."

Furbank has returned in place of Freddie Steward, famed for his ability under the high ball but now dropped from the matchday 23.

"We want to do some different things in the way we attack this week, hence the selection at full-back," said Borthwick.

He added: "Japan want to play fast but we want to play fast."

England's five-game losing streak is their worst sequence of results since 2018 -- when Jones was in charge.

Japan were the last side beaten by England, with Borthwick's men cruising to a 52-17 win in Tokyo in June.

Prop forward Asher Opoku-Fordjour, a member of the England Under-20 team that won this year's junior world cup, is set to make his Test debut off the bench.

Although they beat Uruguay in France last week, Japan were thrashed 52-12 by France and 64-19 by New Zealand before that.

Borthwick, however, was an assistant coach under Jones with Japan when they stunned South Africa at the 2015 World Cup,

Japan have yet to beat England but Borthwick has decided against wholesale changes for what appears the 'easiest' of a November campaign that started with a defeat by New Zealand.

"I've talked at length about the need for continuity as one element of selection," he said. "I think this (Opoku-Fordjour) is the ninth new cap in 12 Test matches."

Defeat by South Africa meant England had lost three home games in a row for the first time since 2006.

But Borthwick was adamant England were heading in the right direction, saying: "Not delivering the final blow is certainly something we're disappointed and frustrated about, but many of the things have been working very well to get into those positions."

Japan also named their team on Friday before the often outspoken Jones withdrew from a scheduled on-line press conference after feeling unwell, having not talked to the British media all week.

Teams (15-1)

George Furbank; Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme; Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry; George Martin, Maro Itoje; Will Stuart, Jamie George (capt), Ellis Genge

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Fin Baxter, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Nick Isiekwe, Chandler Cunningham-South, Harry Randall, Fin Smith, Tom Roebuck

Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)

Japan

Takuro Matsunaga; Tomoki Osada, Dylan Riley, Siosaia Fifita, Jone Naikabula; Nicholas McCurran, Naoto Saito (capt); Faulua Makisi, Kazuki Himeno, Kanji Shimokawa; Epineri Uluiviti, Sanaila Waqa; Shuhei Takeuchi, Mamoru Harada, Takato Okabe

Replacements: Seunghyuk Lee, Yukio Morikawa, Keijiro Tamefusa, Daichi Akiyama, Tevita Tatafu, Ben Gunter, Shinobu Fujiwara, Yusuke Kajimura

Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS)