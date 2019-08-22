UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Bowl Against Australia In Third Ashes Test

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:15 PM

England bowl against Australia in third Ashes Test

England captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia in the third Ashes Test at his Headingley home ground on Thursday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :England captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia in the third Ashes Test at his Headingley home ground on Thursday.

After rain delayed the toss by some 30 minutes, Root decided to field in the hope his attack, featuring fast bowler Jofra Archer, could take advantage of the overcast conditions -- the floodlights were on to pierce the gloom -- that promised to assist his pacemen.

But no sooner had the toss taken place then the rain returned, with the pitch and square fully covered again.

England were unchanged from the side that had the better of a rain-affected draw in the second Test at Lord's, with opener Jason Roy passed fit to play after being hit on the head batting in the Headingley nets on Tuesday.

But Australia, still 1-0 up in the five-match series after their 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston, made three changes to their side.

With star batsman Steve Smith ruled out with a concussion suffered when hit on the neck by a 92 mph Jofra Archer bouncer at Lord's, Marnus Labuschagne -- cricket's inaugural concussion substitute when replacing Smith at Lord's -- came into the side.

Smith, however, was a huge loss to Australia having made scores of 144, 142 and 92 this series.

Meanwhile Australia dropped opener Cameron Bancroft and paceman Peter Siddle, with Marcus Harris and James Pattinson replacing the duo.

Struggling opener Banncroft has made just 34 runs in four innings this series, with Harris, who has played six Tests, now given his chance at the top of the order.

Siddle was also left out, with the quicker Pattinson returning to the XI after playing at Edgbaston but missing out at Lord's.

Australia hold the Ashes but have not won a Test series away to England for 18 years.

Teams England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (capt), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach Australia: David Warner Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschange, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (capt/wkt), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL) tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND) jdg/cwHARRIS

Related Topics

Cricket Attack Australia Lyon Jos David Cameron Bancroft Travis Head Tim Paine Kumar Dharmasena Chris Gaffaney Joel Wilson National University TV From Top

Recent Stories

UN's human rights experts urge India to end commun ..

8 minutes ago

Science, IT a bridge institutions with markets: Ka ..

8 minutes ago

Illegal plot allotment case adjourned till Sep 13

8 minutes ago

Road accident claim two lives in Islamabad

8 minutes ago

322698 children to be vaccinated in upcoming anti ..

8 minutes ago

12 touts arrested in Excise and Taxation office (E ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.