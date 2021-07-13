UrduPoint.com
England Bowl Against Pakistan In 3rd ODI

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:04 PM

England bowl against Pakistan in 3rd ODI

:England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field in the third one-day international against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Tuesday as the hosts eyed a series clean sweep

Birmingham (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field in the third one-day international against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Tuesday as the hosts eyed a series clean sweep.

Despite having to select an entirely new squad after a Covid-outbreak within the England camp ruled out all those originally chosen for this three-match campaign, the 50-over world champions followed up a nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the 1st ODI at Cardiff with a convincing 52-run victory at Lord's on Saturday.

Pakistan were also unchanged for this day/night match.

Teams England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (capt), John Simpson (wkt), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf Umpires: David Millns (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

