England Bowl Against Weakened Australia In 3rd ODI
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ChesterleStreet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to field against a weakened Australia in the third one-day international at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.
Already 2-0 down with three to play, England need a win at Durham's headquarters to keep the series alive.
And their chances were bolstered when world champions Australia left out in-form opening batsman Travis Head and key leg-spinner Adam Zampa.
Head was rested after reporting soreness, with Zampa laid low by illness.
Their places were taken by Cameron Green and Sean Abbott.
England recalled express quick Jofra Archer in place of fellow paceman Olly Stone, while team management confirmed left-arm seamer Reece Topley would miss the remainder of the series through sickness.
Teams
England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (capt), Jamie Smith (wkt), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts
Australia: Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wkt), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
