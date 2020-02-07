UrduPoint.com
England Bowl In 2nd ODI After Rain Delay

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:34 PM

England won the toss and decided to bowl in a rain-delayed second one-day international against South Africa at Kingsmead on Friday

Durban, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :England won the toss and decided to bowl in a rain-delayed second one-day international against South Africa at Kingsmead on Friday. The match was reduced to 45 overs a side.

England captain Eoin Morgan said the weather conditions and the possibility of interruptions had influenced his choice to bat second. "Chasing later on is an advantage if there's a bit more rain around," he said.

England named an unchanged team despite losing the first game in the three-match series by seven wickets in Cape Town on Tuesday. "This tour is about opportunity and winning," said Morgan. "The guys under-performed and were a bit rusty so we're hoping for a marked improvement in this game." South Africa named left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin, a new cap, in place of Lungi Ngidi.

Captain Quinton de Kock said the change was due to conditions in recent matches at Kingsmead. "It has been turning here," he said.

De Kock said he would also have chosen to bowl. "But it looks a good deck and we will have to make the best of it," he said.

Teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain, wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Joe Root, Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson.

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Allahudien Paleker (RSA)tv umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

