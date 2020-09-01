UrduPoint.com
England Bowl In 3rd T20 As Pakistan's Haider Ali Makes Debut

Muhammad Rameez 24 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:46 PM

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in the third Twenty20 international against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Tuesday

England, the 50-over world champions, were unchanged from the side that won by five wickets in Manchester on Sunday to go 1-0 up in a three-match series following Friday's no result washout.

Pakistan, looking to end their tour with a win after a 1-0 loss in a three-Test series last month, made three changes, with 19-year-old batsman Haider Ali given his international debut, in place of Iftikhar Ahmed.

Meanwhile former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed took over from impressive wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz replaced Mohammad Amir after his fellow left-arm paceman suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's match.

Teams England: Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wkt), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf Umpires: David Millns (ENG), Mike Burns (ENG)tv umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)Match referee: Wayne Noon (ENG)

