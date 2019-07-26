England Bowl Out Ireland For 38 To Win Lone Test By 143 Runs
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:30 PM
Ireland collapsed to just 38 all out as England won the one-off Test at Lord's by 143 runs on Friday
Chris Woakes took six wickets for 17 runs and Stuart Broad 4-19 in an Ireland second innings that lasted just 15.4 overs.
The visitors had been set a seemingly modest 182 to win on the third day of a match scheduled for a maximum of four days rather than the usual five allocated to a Test.