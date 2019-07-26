UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Bowl Out Ireland For 38 To Win Lone Test By 143 Runs

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:30 PM

England bowl out Ireland for 38 to win lone Test by 143 runs

Ireland collapsed to just 38 all out as England won the one-off Test at Lord's by 143 runs on Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Ireland collapsed to just 38 all out as England won the one-off Test at Lord's by 143 runs on Friday.

Chris Woakes took six wickets for 17 runs and Stuart Broad 4-19 in an Ireland second innings that lasted just 15.4 overs.

The visitors had been set a seemingly modest 182 to win on the third day of a match scheduled for a maximum of four days rather than the usual five allocated to a Test.

Related Topics

Ireland All

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan continues its Humanitarian assistance ..

5 minutes ago

Restoration of durable peace govt's top priority: ..

3 minutes ago

Ecuador Weighs New Humanitarian Visas for Venezuel ..

3 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Invites New UK Prime Minister to ..

3 minutes ago

Heads of Germany's Saxony, Brandenburg Urge EU to ..

3 minutes ago

NUST Internship Programme for International Studen ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.