England Bowl Out Ireland For 38 To Win Lone Test By 143 Runs

Muhammad Rameez 41 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:12 PM

England bowl out Ireland for 38 to win lone Test by 143 runs

Ireland collapsed to just 38 all out as England won the one-off Test at Lord's by 143 runs on Friday

Chris Woakes took six wickets for 17 runs and Stuart Broad 4-19 in an Ireland second innings that lasted just 15.4 overs.

Chris Woakes took six wickets for 17 runs and Stuart Broad 4-19 in an Ireland second innings that lasted just 15.4 overs.

The visitors had been set a seemingly modest 182 to win on the third day of a match scheduled for a maximum of four days rather than the usual five allocated to a Test.

But they ended up being bowled out for the seventh-lowest completed innings score in Test history and lowest since 1955 as their dreams of a maiden win in the format were blown away in a match in which they had dismissed England for 85 in the hosts' first innings.

