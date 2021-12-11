UrduPoint.com

England Bowled Out For 297, Lead By 19

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 12:07 PM

England lost eight wickets for 77 runs on Saturday to be dismissed for 297 in their second innings of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba on Saturday, a lead of 19 on Australia

Once Joe Root (89) and Dawid Malan (82) were out early on day four, English resistance crumbled in the face of some high-class Australian bowling.

Nathan Lyon took his 400th Test wicket, that of Malan, and finished with 4-91.

