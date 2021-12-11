England bowled out for 297, lead by 19

England lost eight wickets for 77 runs on Saturday to be dismissed for 297 in their second innings of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba on Saturday, a lead of 19 on Australia

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :England lost eight wickets for 77 runs on Saturday to be dismissed for 297 in their second innings of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba on Saturday, a lead of 19 on Australia.

Once Joe Root (89) and Dawid Malan (82) were out early on day four, English resistance crumbled in the face of some high-class Australian bowling.

Nathan Lyon took his 400th Test wicket, that of Malan, and finished with 4-91.