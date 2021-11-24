UrduPoint.com

England Bowler Broad Eager For Cooley 'insight' Ahead Of Ashes

Muhammad Rameez 53 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:07 PM

England bowler Broad eager for Cooley 'insight' ahead of Ashes

Stuart Broad is looking forward to gaining some inside knowledge on Australia after England appointed Troy Cooley as a consultant pace bowling coach ahead of the upcoming Ashes series

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Stuart Broad is looking forward to gaining some inside knowledge on Australia after England appointed Troy Cooley as a consultant pace bowling coach ahead of the upcoming Ashes series.

The England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) announced Wednesday that Cooley, a 55-year-old Australian, will aid the tourists' quicks in Brisbane under the direction of elite pace bowling coach Jon Lewis.

He will then assist the seamers in England's second-string Lions squad when they face Australia A in a four-day match that starts on December 9.

Cooley was England's bowling coach during their 2005 Ashes series success and subsequently took up a similar role with Australia.

"(Cooley) arrived when we got out of quarantine (on) Saturday, but he's with us for a decent period of time," Broad told cricket.com.au. "Really looking forward to picking his brain on Australian conditions, and Australian players, to be honest." Broad (524 Test wickets) and longstanding new-ball partner James Anderson (632) are not only England's two all-time leading Test wicket-takers, they are the only members of the current squad to have enjoyed Ashes series success in Australia, following their involvement in a 3-1 triumph in 2010/11.

England, however, have since lost nine of their last 10 Tests in Australia, with just one draw.

But the 35-year-old Broad hopes Cooley can help redress the balance.

"He's been in their setup for a long period of time, through development and at the top level," the Nottinghamshire seamer said.

"He can give us great insight into Australian batters' mentality. What they're looking to do, where they're looking to score, where they don't like the ball, how (we should) be around them - whether you talk to them, whether you ignore them, whether you sledge them.

..can you annoy them enough to make a mistake.

"All this sort of detail, we'll be picking Troy's brain, because anything you can get, even a one-percenter on someone, will be really useful for us," added Broad, whose father Chris, an opening batsman, was a key member of England's 1986/87 Ashes-winning side in Australia.

"You need all that sort of stuff to win in Australia. You need to be at the top of your game at all times, and find little chinks in the opposition's armoury." The first Test of an upcoming five-match campaign starts at Brisbane's Gabba ground on December 8, with Australia holding the Ashes after a drawn 2019 series in England.

- Brisbane rain - Persistent rain saw play abandoned without a ball being bowled on day two of England's intra-squad tour match at the Peter Burge Oval in Brisbane on Wednesday, delaying the much-anticipated return of star all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Only 29 overs had been possible on Tuesday, with openers Rory Burns (39 not out) and Haseeb Hameed (53 not out) unbeaten in steering an England XI to 98 without loss against the Lions.

More rain is expected on Thursday, potentially scuppering Stokes' return after almost five months out due to mental health concerns and finger surgery.

But if Stokes proves his fitness, England could field an extra fast bowler in the first Test with Anderson, Broad, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson and Craig Overton all looking to gain from Cooley's expertise.

England have just one more game scheduled before the first Test -- a four-day, intra-squad warm-up from November 30.

Australia have their only red-ball preparation ahead of the series on December 1, when they will play a three-day game among themselves.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Brisbane Anderson Wales Craig Overton Haseeb Hameed November December 2019 National University All From Top Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rig ..

U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rights Activist to Launch 16 Days ..

11 minutes ago
 Technology plays vital role in improving education ..

Technology plays vital role in improving education system: Shafqat Mehmood

48 seconds ago
 EU health agency calls for 'urgent' Covid measures ..

EU health agency calls for 'urgent' Covid measures

50 seconds ago
 French Prosecutor Says Investigating Shots Fired a ..

French Prosecutor Says Investigating Shots Fired at Police During Protests in Ma ..

51 seconds ago
 Air University committed to produce world class cy ..

Air University committed to produce world class cyber security experts

20 minutes ago
 IMF agreement to avert threat of bankruptcy: Mian ..

IMF agreement to avert threat of bankruptcy: Mian Zahid Hussain

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.