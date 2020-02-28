UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Bowler Mark Wood Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Tour

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:13 PM

England bowler Mark Wood ruled out of Sri Lanka tour

Durham fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of England's tour of Sri Lanka with a left side strain and has been replaced in the squad by Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Durham fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of England's tour of Sri Lanka with a left side strain and has been replaced in the squad by Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood.

Wood sustained the injury at the end of the tour to South Africa earlier this month.

A statement from the England and Wales cricket board on Friday said scans had revealed the 30-year-old sustained "a small tear to his left side".

Wood will now "commence an injury rehabilitation programme, working with England and Durham medical teams", the ECB statement added.

England are set to travel to Sri Lanka on Monday. The first Test of the two-match series starts on March 19 in Galle.

Wood was troubled by a similar problem following the World Cup, which saw him miss the 2019 Ashes series.

Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings and Surrey wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes were both recalled to the squad.

Jonny Bairstow, though, will not be in the 16-man touring party while England's record wicket-taker James Anderson is another high-profile absentee, with Moeen Ali remaining unavailable for Test selection.

Related Topics

Cricket World Sri Lanka Galle Durham Anderson Wales South Africa March 2019 National University From

Recent Stories

Setback for Qalandars as Haris Rauf feels pain in ..

40 minutes ago

DoH-AD to quarantine contacts of two Italian cycli ..

46 minutes ago

At least 11 people injured in student clash at PU

52 minutes ago

2020 declared Freight Year to make Railways profit ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Holds Security Council Meeting on Idlib, Exp ..

2 minutes ago

Spring plantation begins in Sargodha division

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.