England bundled out for 165 as five-star Rabada shines for South Africa

London, 18th Aug, 2022: South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada completed a five-wicket haul as England were dismissed for just 165 on the second day of the first Test at Lord's on Thursday.

Rabada, who had been doubtful for the opening match of the three-Test series, finished with figures of 5-52 in 19 overs -- the 12th time he has taken five wickets in an innings.

Ollie Pope's 73 was the only double-figure score by a specialist batsman, with the next-best contribution coming from England captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes, who made 20.

At lunch South Africa were 27-0, with skipper Dean Elgar on 12 and Sarel Erwee on 13.

Elgar was given out caught behind off Stuart Broad but his immediate review showed the ball had hit his pad rather than the bat.

The captain was still on seven when he edged Matthew Potts, only for Zak Crawley to drop a head-high slip catch that burst through his hands.

Rabada, 27, had done the early damage on a rain-shortened first day on Wednesday by removing England openers Alex Lees and Crawley.

Elgar won the toss on a green-tinged pitch and in overcast conditions that aided his four-man pace attack but his quicks backed up that call with a skilful display.

Anrich Nortje had followed up Rabada's initial good work by taking three wickets, including the prized scalp of in-form Jonny Bairstow for a duck.

England have won all four of their Tests under their new leadership pairing of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum after switching to a mode of all-out attack.

But the policy did not work against a quality attack that has helped South Africa climb to the top of the World Test Championship table.

England resumed on 116-6 on Thursday, with Pope 61 not out and Broad unbeaten on nought.

Pope, who had reached a 69-ball fifty on the opening day, was quickly into his stride on the second morning, pulling Rabada for four.

But he should have been out for 67 when he edged Rabada straight to first slip, only for Erwee to floor a routine chance despite four juggled attempts to keep hold of the ball.

Rabada then got the wicket he deserved when Pope chopped on to a full-length ball for 73 to end a 102-ball innings, leaving England 134-7.

And he showed there was more to his game than sheer speed when he undid Broad (15) with a clever slower ball that the tailender lobbed to Elgar at point.

Rabada ended the innings when he had 40-year-old last man James Anderson lbw for a duck to earn a place on the coveted honours board at Lord's.