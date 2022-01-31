England call-up Lynagh as Marchant tests positive for Covid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :England added uncapped Louis Lynagh to their squad on Sunday ahead of their Six Nations opener away to Scotland after his Harlequins team-mate Joe Marchant tested positive for Covid-19.

Marchant, who can play centre or wing, was in contention to play at Murrayfield on Saturday given England's already lengthy injury list.

But he won't be able to take part in initial training over the next few days at England's training base in Bagshot, southwest of London.

"Marchant will be unavailable for the start of the week after testing positive for Covid," the Rugby Football Union said in a statement.

Another Quins player, veteran prop Joe Marler also remains in self-isolation because of the coronavirus.

Both Lynagh and fellow wing Adam Radwan were called up by England coach Eddie Jones on Sunday.

Lynagh, the son of Wallaby great Michael Lynagh, has yet to be capped at Test level. He remains eligible for three countries, having been raised in England as the son of an Australian father and an Italian mother.

It won't be until Lynagh, who helped Harlequins win the English Premiership title last season, has taken the field in a full international that he will have been 'captured' by one country.

In the forwards, Courtney Lawes remains a doubt as he continues his recovery from a concussion sustained for Northampton against Ulster earlier this month.

Nick Isiekwe is staying with England as cover for Lawes.

British and Irish Lions flanker Lawes had been tipped to lead England in the tournament after first-choice captain Owen Farrell was ruled out of the entire Six Nations with an ankle problemEngland are also without wings Jonny May and Anthony Watson, centres Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade, flanker Sam Underhill and lock Jonny Hill due to injury.

May and Watson have both been ruled out for the whole Championship, while Tuilagi and Underhill could feature at some stage. Both Slade and Hill are pressing to be available for the Calcutta Cup clash in Edinburgh on February 5.