UrduPoint.com

England Call-up Lynagh As Marchant Tests Positive For Covid

Muhammad Rameez Published January 31, 2022 | 09:30 AM

England call-up Lynagh as Marchant tests positive for Covid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :England added uncapped Louis Lynagh to their squad on Sunday ahead of their Six Nations opener away to Scotland after his Harlequins team-mate Joe Marchant tested positive for Covid-19.

Marchant, who can play centre or wing, was in contention to play at Murrayfield on Saturday given England's already lengthy injury list.

But he won't be able to take part in initial training over the next few days at England's training base in Bagshot, southwest of London.

"Marchant will be unavailable for the start of the week after testing positive for Covid," the Rugby Football Union said in a statement.

Another Quins player, veteran prop Joe Marler also remains in self-isolation because of the coronavirus.

Both Lynagh and fellow wing Adam Radwan were called up by England coach Eddie Jones on Sunday.

Lynagh, the son of Wallaby great Michael Lynagh, has yet to be capped at Test level. He remains eligible for three countries, having been raised in England as the son of an Australian father and an Italian mother.

It won't be until Lynagh, who helped Harlequins win the English Premiership title last season, has taken the field in a full international that he will have been 'captured' by one country.

In the forwards, Courtney Lawes remains a doubt as he continues his recovery from a concussion sustained for Northampton against Ulster earlier this month.

Nick Isiekwe is staying with England as cover for Lawes.

British and Irish Lions flanker Lawes had been tipped to lead England in the tournament after first-choice captain Owen Farrell was ruled out of the entire Six Nations with an ankle problemEngland are also without wings Jonny May and Anthony Watson, centres Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade, flanker Sam Underhill and lock Jonny Hill due to injury.

May and Watson have both been ruled out for the whole Championship, while Tuilagi and Underhill could feature at some stage. Both Slade and Hill are pressing to be available for the Calcutta Cup clash in Edinburgh on February 5.

Related Topics

Football London Edinburgh Lead Ireland February May Sunday From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2022

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st January 2022

11 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

15 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>