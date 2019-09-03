UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Call Up Overton For Fourth Test

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 05:24 PM

England call up Overton for fourth Test

England have made one change in personnel to their side for the fourth Test against against Australia at Old Trafford, with fast bowler Craig Overton replacing the dropped Chris Woakes

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :England have made one change in personnel to their side for the fourth Test against against Australia at Old Trafford, with fast bowler Craig Overton replacing the dropped Chris Woakes.

Somerset quick Overton was only drafted into the squad after it was confirmed James Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, was ruled out with a calf injury. The same injury prevented him from bowling in the series since his four-over spell in the first innings of Australia's 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Overton's first wicket in Test cricket was Australia star batsman Steve Smith -- who will be returning to Ashes action this match after missing England's thrilling one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with concussion.

England captain Joe Root also confirmed during his pre-match press conference at Old Trafford on Tuesday the switch of positions between Jason Roy and Joe Denly, with World Cup winner Roy dropping down to number four after struggling as a Test opener.

England's victory at Headingley, set up by all-rounder Ben Stokes's superb 135 not out, levelled the five-match Ashes series at 1-1 with two to play.

Related Topics

Cricket World Australia Same Anderson Craig Overton Old Trafford National University From

Recent Stories

Sudan's Transitional Government to Be Announced Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Helicopters Presents Ka-226T Chopper Desig ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea's KOGAS Plans to Hold Talks With Russi ..

2 minutes ago

PSA announces its 2019-20 World Tour Calendar

3 minutes ago

Two injured in Sibi accident in Quetta

3 minutes ago

South Korea Seeks Early Return of US Military Base ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.