England captain Farrell out of Six Nations

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :England captain Owen Farrell has been ruled out of the entire Six Nations with an ankle injury, coach Eddie Jones said on Wednesday.

It had been hoped that Farrell would be fit in time for the Six Nations opener away to Scotland on February 5, having been sidelined for two months with an earlier ankle problem.

But Jones confirmed Farrell, who plays at fly-half or centre, needs surgery on an injury sustained while training with club side Saracens last week.