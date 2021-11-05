England captain Farrell tests positive for Covid-19

England captain Owen Farrell has tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of this weekend's match against Tonga at Twickenham, to the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Frida

London, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :England captain Owen Farrell has tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of this weekend's match against Tonga at Twickenham, to the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday.

A statement from the English game's governing body said Farrell would miss a training session later in the day and remain in isolation before undergoing further tests.

A spokeswoman for the RFU said it was too soon to say if Farrell had been ruled out of Saturday's Test against the Pacific Islanders, although it would appear the fly-half's place for England's opening match of their November campaign is in severe doubt.