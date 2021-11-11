England captain Joe Root demands change after cricket race row

England captain Joe Root demanded change on Thursday after a racism row engulfed Yorkshire County Cricket Club, saying the events had "fractured our game and torn lives apart"

"I want to see change and actions that will see YCCC rise from this with a culture that harnesses a diverse environment with trust across all communities that support cricket in the county," he said in a statement.

"We need to educate, unify and reset."