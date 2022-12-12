England captain terms series win a special achievement

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 12, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Captain of England cricket team Ben Stokes said that winning a test series against Pakistan at their home ground was a special achievement after defeating the hosts by 26 runs after a thrilling context.

Holding a press conference after the second test match at Multan Cricket Stadium, Ben Stokes said that it was not easy to beat Pakistan at their home ground. He said that the team was already prepared for this historic victory. He said that Imam-Ul-Haq's dismissal just before the end of third-day game was the turning point and added that Mark Wood's two out in the first spell in the morning brought England back in the match. He said that Pakistan made a plan to attack spinners which was the reason we used attack bowling on the fourth day.

Stokes maintained that Abrar Ahmed's boundaries put pressure on the team and said that he would be the superstar of Pakistan in the coming days.

To a question about the controversial decision of Saud Shakeel's catch, he said that the third umpire gave the decision in our favour and it is the part of the game as sometimes you get a decision in favour and sometimes against. He said that it was a wonderful experience to play in Pakistan and lauded the crowd for supporting the England team even after winning the thrilling contest with close 26 runs.

He said that trying to replace 100-year-old test style with new styles where every player was being given the opportunity to play with their independent style.

He said that Multan's condition was quite different from Rawalpindi's as the pitch of Multan was supporting batting and bowling. He said that the England team struggled hard to win the series and added that Pakistan also played well in the match.

