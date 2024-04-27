England Clinch Third Successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 27, 2024 | 11:54 PM
England completed a third straight Women's Six Nations Grand Slam when they beat France in the closing game of the championship 42-21 in Bordeaux on Saturday
Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) England completed a third straight Women's Six Nations Grand Slam when they beat France in the closing game of the championship 42-21 in Bordeaux on Saturday.
The title decider was played in front of a sold-out crowd of 28,000 in Bordeaux.
"We just won a Grand Slam here in Bordeaux in an amazing atmosphere. It's been quite hostile. It's a French crowd, but it means we can turn it up when we need to," England captain Marlie Packer told the BBC.
It was England's 28th successive victory in the competition and their fifth straight title.
France, the last nation other than England to win the competition, went into the match also on four wins, trailing England by one bonus point.
England jumped into an early 14-point lead.
Prop Maud Muir smashed over after four minutes, and No. 8 Alex Matthews trotted over after 11 minutes.
France hit back as centre Gabrielle Vernier scored after 17 minutes.
The home team's determination to run the ball cost them in the 24th minute. Emilie Boulard attempted to carry the ball out of her 22 and threw an interception to Abby Dow who scampered over.
Winger Marine Menager surged up the line and through some limp tackling to reply for France, but England's forward power told as flanker Marlie Packer and hooker Amy Cokayne scored before half time as England led 35-14 at the break.
Last season at Twickenham, England led 33-0 at half time but ended up clinging to a five-point win after an inspired French fight back.
This time, the home team's hopes of a rally were hit after 44 minutes when prop Assia Khalfaoui was shown a yellow card, quickly upgraded to red on video review, for head-to-head contact with England's Morwenna Talling but England could not establish control.
Menager rekindled French hopes when she scored in the corner with 10 minutes left but that roused England and Matthews burst through a gap to score.
"In the second half we were uncomfortable," Matthews told the BBC. "We lost our connection, but to still pull together and get the win is brilliant."
Holly Aitchison, who had struggled with her place kicking in the tournament, converted all six English tries. Lina Queyroi converted all three French scores.
"It was incredible and hats off to the forwards," full-back Ellie Kildunne said. "It was an easy day for the backs. I am so happy to silence the French."
- 'Super proud' -
It is England's first season under former All Blacks coach John Mitchell.
"Super proud of all the girls not just today but the seven, eight weeks leading into this," said Packer. "We've been building as a group on and off the pitch we're well and truly into the John Mitchell era now the way we want to play."
Earlier on Saturday, Ireland rebounded from a 78-point thrashing by England in their previous match to beat Scotland 15-12 in Belfast and secure third place and automatic qualification for the World Cup.
Dannah O'Brien booted the decisive penalty with three minutes left. Scotland finished fourth.
Wales avoided a tournament whitewash but still ended up with the wooden spoon after Lleucu George converted Sisilia Tuipulotu's late try to secure a 22-20 win in Cardiff over Italy, who finished fifth.
Recent Stories
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
MS Children Hospital takes over charge
3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered
Regional Cooperation Workshop on Smuggling of Migrants, Sharing Best Practices C ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand4 minutes ago
-
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand24 minutes ago
-
Nadal gains De Minaur revenge in Madrid36 minutes ago
-
Kane hits double in Bayern win as Leipzig tighten grip on fourth36 minutes ago
-
Sheffield United relegated from Premier League after Newcastle rout36 minutes ago
-
Martin wins crash-filled sprint at Spanish MotoGP2 hours ago
-
Liverpool Premier League title hopes suffer blow, Sheffield Utd relegated2 hours ago
-
Motorcycling: Spanish Grand Prix MotoGP sprint result2 hours ago
-
Shoaib Akhter motors round Gaddafi Stadium with ICC T20I trophy2 hours ago
-
Fifth T20I: New Zealand opt to field first against Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result3 hours ago