England Close In On Australia, Pakistan At Fifth Position

Wed 26th August 2020

England close in on Australia, Pakistan at fifth position

England could not overtake Australia but have closed the gap with their Ashes rivals in the ICC World Test Championship points table after the drawn third and final Test against Pakistan in Southampton

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :England could not overtake Australia but have closed the gap with their Ashes rivals in the ICC World Test Championship points table after the drawn third and final Test against Pakistan in Southampton.

England are on 292 points after the 1-0 series win, only four behind second-placed Australia, with whom they drew a five-match series 2-2 early in the nine-team championship, an ICC press release says.

England have completed four series while Australia have played three so far. England's other championship engagements saw them beat South Africa 3-1 in a four-match series and the West Indies 2-1 in a three-match series at home last month.

Pakistan are fifth with 166 points, 14 behind New Zealand. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 1-0 in a two-match series and lost both matches of their other completed series against Australia. They won the first match of their two-Test series at home against Bangladesh, with the second match due for a later leg postponed due to COVID-19.

India continue to lead the table with 360 points from four series.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

