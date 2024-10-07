England Coach praises Pakistan security forces during Multan tour

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) In a heartwarming gesture, England cricket team’s assistant coach, Paul Collingwood, has shown his appreciation for Pakistani security forces by sharing a remarkable image of them on social media.

Collingwood, who was currently in Pakistan with the team for their tour, posted a picture of the local security personnel escorting the team to the stadium in Multan, giving it the caption “The lads,” accompanied by the Pakistan flag and clapping hands emojis.

The image, which featured members of the Multan police protecting the England team, quickly went viral across social media, drawing praise from both Pakistani and international cricket fans. Collingwood’s gesture not only highlighted the professionalism of Pakistan’s security forces but also shone a light on the extraordinary hospitality the country has provided to the visiting English team.

Pakistan has been lauded in recent years for its exceptional security arrangements for international teams, a crucial factor in bringing major cricketing events back to the country. Collingwood’s acknowledgment of these efforts reinforces the positive narrative surrounding Pakistan’s ability to host international sporting events safely and securely.

The post comes at a time when Pakistan was eager to demonstrate its capability of providing a safe environment for international players. Over the past few years, Pakistan’s cricket grounds have once again opened their doors to global teams, following enhanced security protocols and a nationwide effort to restore the country’s image as a safe and welcoming destination for sports.

Fans and officials alike appreciated the recognition from the England coaching staff. Many took to social media to express gratitude for the post, with some pointing out that gestures like these help foster stronger relationships between nations. Collingwood’s praise has also served as a morale boost for the local law enforcement, who were often tasked with managing the extensive security needs of such high-profile events.

As Pakistan continues to host major international cricketing events, this kind of acknowledgment from figures like Collingwood serves as a testament to the country’s growing stature in the global cricketing community and its commitment to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all.