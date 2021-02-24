UrduPoint.com
England Collapse To 112 All Out Against India

Zeeshan Mehtab 46 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

England collapse to 112 all out against India

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :India skittled out England for 112 on the first day of their day-night third Test in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Spinner Axar Patel claimed six wickets as England's first innings fell apart in 48.

4 overs, despite winning the toss and choosing to bat first in the world's biggest cricket stadium.

Zak Crawley scored 53 but only captain Joe Root (17), Ben Foakes (12) and Jofra Archer (11) also got into double figures.

