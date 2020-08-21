England coming to Pakistan will be a massive boost: Shan Masood

:Pakistani opener Shan Masood believes that the England team, coming over would be a massive boost for the country, as the Englishmen have not toured Pakistan since 2005

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistani opener Shan Masood believes that the England team, coming over would be a massive boost for the country, as the Englishmen have not toured Pakistan since 2005.

"What would make it better would be that we get cricketing heroes like Ben Stokes, like Joe Root, like Jos Buttler, all of them even guys like Stuart Broad and James Anderson coming to Pakistan and just helping Pakistan cricket out," he told BBC as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk on Friday.

He also urged the international cricket fraternity to consider touring Pakistan in the future. Test cricket returned to Pakistan, for the first time in 10 years, with Sri Lanka's tour in December last year.

"I think cricket coming back to Pakistan was very meaningful for us.

It makes us all very emotional, very passionate, because kids didn't get to see their heroes, so people drifted away from the game," Masood said.

"Now when you go to the stadium you hear chants of "Babar", "Shaheen" and "Abid". When Abid Ali made his debut and scored back-to-back centuries the way the crowd chanted "Abid! Abid!", those are the things you live to see," he said.

He added that children in the country deserved to see global cricketing heroes on home soil. "We've suffered a lot, we paid a huge price for whatever's been going on around the world and I think our people, but especially our children, our future generation, they deserve to see not just their Pakistani heroes but the cricketing heroes from around the globe," he said.