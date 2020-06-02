UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Confirm West Indies Series For July

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:12 PM

England confirm West Indies series for July

England will play three Tests at home to the West Indies in July, subject to British government clearance to return behind closed doors, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :England will play three Tests at home to the West Indies in July, subject to British government clearance to return behind closed doors, the England and Wales Cricket board announced Tuesday.

The first Test will take place at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl ground from July 8-12, with the second and third Tests at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 16-20 and July 24-28 respectively.

The series had been due to take place in June but was delayed because of the coronavirus.

The West Indies, who agreed in principle to take part in the series last week, are due to arrive in England on June 9 and will then be based at Old Trafford for a three-week period of quarantine and training before travelling down to Southampton.

ECB director of events Steve Elworthy said: "Our main objective is to deliver a safe environment for all stakeholders including players, match officials, operational staff, essential venue staff, broadcasters and media.

"We are in daily dialogue with government and our medical team, who have been incredibly supportive during this period. These are our proposed dates and they remain subject to UK government approval.

"We would like to thank Cricket West Indies for their co-operation and dedication in making this tour a reality, and we all look forward to the prospect of cricket returning in the coming weeks."The series should have started at The Oval in south London on Thursday, with the second and third Tests originally scheduled for Edgbaston and Lord's.

But the fixtures -- now behind closed doors matches -- were moved to the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford for reasons of bio-security, with both grounds having on-site hotels where players and officials can be closely monitored for signs of COVID-19.

Related Topics

UK Cricket London Southampton Manchester Wales The Oval Old Trafford June July Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

15 EU MEPs call for Kashmiris' rights is a welcome ..

43 minutes ago

Sharjah Government initiates AED4 billion liquidit ..

46 minutes ago

UAEU celebrates graduation of 40th batch of underg ..

1 hour ago

FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence, UAE Football As ..

1 hour ago

SNGPL disconnects illegal connection

4 minutes ago

Russia's Oil Production Under OPEC+ Deal Totaled 8 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.