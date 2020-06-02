England confirms West Indies Test series

England will play three Tests at home to the West Indies in July, subject to British government clearance to return behind closed doors, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :England will play three Tests at home to the West Indies in July, subject to British government clearance to return behind closed doors, the England and Wales cricket board announced Tuesday.

The first Test will take place at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl ground from July 8-12, with the second and third Tests at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 16-20 and July 24-28, respectively.

The series had been due to take place in June but was delayed because of the coronavirus.