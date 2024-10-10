England Creates History With 823 Runs Against Pakistan In An Innings
Muhammad Rameez Published October 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) England has made history by becoming the first team to score over 800 runs
in an innings against Pakistan.
On the fourth day of the first Test at Multan Cricket Stadium, England declared
their first innings at 823/7, a staggering total that broke several records along
the way.
This remarkable feat surpassed the previous highest score against Pakistan,
set by India in 2004 when they scored 675/5, also at Multan. England’s total
of 823 was now the highest team score ever against Pakistan, and only the
fourth time in the history of Test cricket that a team has crossed the 800-run
mark in a single innings.
The last team to achieve such a milestone was Sri Lanka, who scored 952/6
against India in 1997. England themselves hold two other spots on the list of
800+ Test innings, having made 903 against Australia in 1938 and 849 against
the West Indies in 1930.
For Pakistan, the previous highest total conceded in a Test was 790/3, made
by the West Indies in 1958. England’s historic innings saw stellar contributions
from Joe Root and Harry Brook, whose 412-run partnership set a new record
for the team. This broke the long-standing England record for the highest Test
partnership of 411, held by Peter May and Colin Cowdrey against the West
Indies in 1957.
The largest partnership in Test history remains 624 runs, set by Sri Lanka’s
Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara against South Africa in 2006,
but Root and Brook's epic stand will undoubtedly be remembered as one of
the great moments in Test cricket.
England’s domination in the Multan Test has etched their name into the record
books, leaving Pakistan with strong challenge ahead as the Test continues.
