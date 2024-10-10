Open Menu

England Creates History With 823 Runs Against Pakistan In An Innings

Muhammad Rameez Published October 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) England has made history by becoming the first team to score over 800 runs

in an innings against Pakistan.

On the fourth day of the first Test at Multan Cricket Stadium, England declared

their first innings at 823/7, a staggering total that broke several records along

the way.

This remarkable feat surpassed the previous highest score against Pakistan,

set by India in 2004 when they scored 675/5, also at Multan. England’s total

of 823 was now the highest team score ever against Pakistan, and only the

fourth time in the history of Test cricket that a team has crossed the 800-run

mark in a single innings.

The last team to achieve such a milestone was Sri Lanka, who scored 952/6

against India in 1997. England themselves hold two other spots on the list of

800+ Test innings, having made 903 against Australia in 1938 and 849 against

the West Indies in 1930.

For Pakistan, the previous highest total conceded in a Test was 790/3, made

by the West Indies in 1958. England’s historic innings saw stellar contributions

from Joe Root and Harry Brook, whose 412-run partnership set a new record

for the team. This broke the long-standing England record for the highest Test

partnership of 411, held by Peter May and Colin Cowdrey against the West

Indies in 1957.

The largest partnership in Test history remains 624 runs, set by Sri Lanka’s

Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara against South Africa in 2006,

but Root and Brook's epic stand will undoubtedly be remembered as one of

the great moments in Test cricket.

England’s domination in the Multan Test has etched their name into the record

books, leaving Pakistan with strong challenge ahead as the Test continues.

