England Cricket Board thanks Pakistan for hosting its team after 17 years

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The England Cricket board (ECB) has thanked Pakistan for hosting its team after a long gap of 17 years.

The English side wrapped up the seven-match series 4-7, wining the seventh T20I against Pakistan by 67 runs.

The ECB wrote on Twitter on Monday :"Thank you, Pakistan. After 17 years of waiting, a wonderful cricket series and the warmest welcome from the people of this country." In the pictures shared on the social media platform, fans could be seen holding posters and expressing their love for the English team.

The English cricketers also appreciated Pakistan for inviting the team and its security forces for providing a safe space.

English cricketer Dawid Malan on Twitter wrote: "Brilliant end to a well fought series! A huge thanks to Pakistan for having us and an even bigger thanks to the security forces that looked after us so well. was a great experience.""What a series! Thank you Pakistan," wrote Ben Duckett.