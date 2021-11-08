UrduPoint.com

England Cricket Chief Flies To Pakistan To Restore Relations

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:16 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :English cricket's top administrator has flown to Pakistan in a bid to repair relations damaged by the cancellation of October's Twenty20 tour.

A spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket board told AFP in London on Monday that chief executive Tom Harrison had travelled for meetings with Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja.

Former Test batsman Raja said he felt "humiliated" when the ECB announced in September it was calling off the tour.

England, who last played in Pakistan 16 years ago, are due to play a Test series there in 2022.

