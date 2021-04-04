UrduPoint.com
England Crush Scotland To Open Women's Six Nations

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:35 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Defending champions England scored eight tries as they thrashed Scotland 52-10 on Saturday in the opening match of the Women's Six Nations.

England, who completed the Grand Slam both in 2019 and 2020, took the lead in Doncaster after nine minutes with a try by flanker Marlie Packer.

Six other players touched down for England, whose last score was a penalty try. Emily Scarratt converted five.

Hannah Smith replied for Scotland in the 54th minute while England were down to 14 women.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament has started late in a modified format with two pools of three teams. Italy are the third team in England's group.

France host Wales in the second match in Vannes on Saturday evening.

The tournament ends with a finals day on April 24.

