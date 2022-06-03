England debutant Potts strikes again in New Zealand series opener

London, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :England debutant Matthew Potts removed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for the second time in the match as his dream start to Test cricket continued at Lord's on Friday.

Potts, who took a superb four wickets for 13 runs in New Zealand's meagre first innings 132, dismissed both star batsman Williamson and opener Tom Latham on Friday, with the World Test champions 38 for three in their second innings at lunch on the second day -- a lead of just 29 runs.

After Will Young had fallen for his second score of one in this match, caught behind off the recalled James Anderson, Williamson started to build an innings, driving England great Anderson down the ground for four in typically stylish fashion.

But Potts proved his undoing once again in the first Test of a three-match series.

The 23-year-old Durham quick, who dismissed Williamson with just his fifth ball in Test cricket on Thursday, produced a fine lifting delivery that the Black Caps skipper could only edge to Jonny Bairstow at third slip.

Williamson was out for 15 and New Zealand's 30 for two soon became 35 for three when Potts had Tom Latham (14) caught behind off such a thin edge that wicketkeeper Ben Foakes did not even appeal.

Earlier concussion substitute Matt Parkinson, like Potts making his Test debut, helped England into a slender first-innings lead of nine runs.

Parkinson, who travelled down from Manchester on Thursday as England's first concussion substitute after fellow spinner Jack Leach was injured fielding, walked out to bat with the hosts 130 for nine.

He got off the mark with a clipped two off Tim Southee before driving him down the ground for four -- one of the best shots of the innings.

He was last man out, caught in the slips off Trent Boult, with England having made 141. Veteran quick Southee took four for 55.

England resumed on 116 for seven, still 16 runs behind, after an extraordinary start to all-rounder Ben Stokes's reign as Test captain on the opening day of this three-match series.

They had reduced New Zealand to 45 for seven before the Black Caps recovered to 132 all out.

England were then well placed at 59 without loss only to suffer one of their familiar collapses as seven wickets were lost for just 41 runs.