UrduPoint.com

England Debutant Potts Strikes Again In New Zealand Series Opener

Muhammad Rameez Published June 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

England debutant Potts strikes again in New Zealand series opener

London, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :England debutant Matthew Potts removed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for the second time in the match as his dream start to Test cricket continued at Lord's on Friday.

Potts, who took a superb four wickets for 13 runs in New Zealand's meagre first innings 132, dismissed both star batsman Williamson and opener Tom Latham on Friday, with the World Test champions 38 for three in their second innings at lunch on the second day -- a lead of just 29 runs.

After Will Young had fallen for his second score of one in this match, caught behind off the recalled James Anderson, Williamson started to build an innings, driving England great Anderson down the ground for four in typically stylish fashion.

But Potts proved his undoing once again in the first Test of a three-match series.

The 23-year-old Durham quick, who dismissed Williamson with just his fifth ball in Test cricket on Thursday, produced a fine lifting delivery that the Black Caps skipper could only edge to Jonny Bairstow at third slip.

Williamson was out for 15 and New Zealand's 30 for two soon became 35 for three when Potts had Tom Latham (14) caught behind off such a thin edge that wicketkeeper Ben Foakes did not even appeal.

Earlier concussion substitute Matt Parkinson, like Potts making his Test debut, helped England into a slender first-innings lead of nine runs.

Parkinson, who travelled down from Manchester on Thursday as England's first concussion substitute after fellow spinner Jack Leach was injured fielding, walked out to bat with the hosts 130 for nine.

He got off the mark with a clipped two off Tim Southee before driving him down the ground for four -- one of the best shots of the innings.

He was last man out, caught in the slips off Trent Boult, with England having made 141. Veteran quick Southee took four for 55.

England resumed on 116 for seven, still 16 runs behind, after an extraordinary start to all-rounder Ben Stokes's reign as Test captain on the opening day of this three-match series.

They had reduced New Zealand to 45 for seven before the Black Caps recovered to 132 all out.

England were then well placed at 59 without loss only to suffer one of their familiar collapses as seven wickets were lost for just 41 runs.

Related Topics

Cricket Injured World Fine Young Man Manchester Lead Durham Anderson All From Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Mo ..

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday

57 minutes ago
 Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

2 hours ago
 PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for f ..

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for fans

2 hours ago
 CJP advises careful consideration for appointment ..

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

3 hours ago
 HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.