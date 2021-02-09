UrduPoint.com
England Defeats India In 1st Test Match By 227 Runs

Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:36 PM

England defeats India in 1st Test match by 227 runs

Virat Kohli despite scoring 72 runs could not save his team from losing first Test match against England in Chennai.

CHENNAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2021) England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test of four-match series at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday (today).

England bowled India at 192 while pursuing 240.

Spinner Jack Leach and James Anderson excellent bowling led England to victory in the first Test match.

Indian Captain Virat Kohli could make 72 while young Shubman Gill scored 50. No other batsman could contribute major score.

India had earlier resumed on 39-1 but lost their top scorers soon after the fall of Chetteshwar Pujara who was taken by Leach.

Pujara scored 15.

James Anderson took Gill after he completed his third Test fifty. Anderson also sent Ajinkya Rahane back to pavilion. It was Anderson who took India’s first innings hero Rishabh Pant for 11.

Kohli and RAvichandran Ashwin stayed but could not lead India to strong position to win the match. Ashwin was taken by Leach who bowled him while Kohli was sent back to pavilion as his stumps were castled by Ben Stokes.

The first match came to an end soon after Kohli’s fall.

The second Test will commence February 13.

