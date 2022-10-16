UrduPoint.com

England Defender James To Miss World Cup With Knee Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 16, 2022 | 02:20 AM

England defender James to miss World Cup with knee injury

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Chelsea and England defender Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar after the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday he will be out for eight weeks due to a knee injury.

James, who had established himself as Gareth Southgate's first-choice right wing-back at international level, limped off during Chelsea's 2-0 Champions League win at AC Milan on Tuesday.

"Following the knee injury sustained in our away match against AC Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend," the Blues said in a statement.

"After consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks." England begin their World Cup campaign in little over five weeks' time against Iran on November 21.

James is also set to miss Chelsea's next nine games before the World Cup break.

The news is a major blow to England's World Cup hopes with Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker also facing a race against time to be fit for Qatar after undergoing groin surgery.

James and Walker's flexibility to play either on the right-side of a back three or at wing-back has allowed Southgate the ability to switch between formations.

But the England manager predicted he would lose players before the World Cup due to the demanding club schedule.

"What I do see is a really packed schedule now with a lot of players playing a lot of minutes," said Southgate last week.

"I think realistically we will lose more. It's so intense, and the players are playing so much football."

Related Topics

Football World Iran Qatar November All From Race Chelsea Manchester City Premier League AC Milan

Recent Stories

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

2 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

2 hours ago
 Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at th ..

Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at the double on Champions Day

2 hours ago
 Rublev beats Thiem to face Korda in Gijon Open fin ..

Rublev beats Thiem to face Korda in Gijon Open final

2 hours ago
 Aussie Arnold scores on Toulouse return in Brive r ..

Aussie Arnold scores on Toulouse return in Brive rout

2 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.