UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Dig In To Save First Test After Root Falls Cheaply

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

England dig in to save first Test after Root falls cheaply

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :England lost captain Joe Root while crawling to 98 for four at lunch Monday as they battled to save the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

Just 43 runs were scored from 31 overs in a two-hour session on the final morning during which Root was out for 11, his second failure of the match.

Joe Denly was on 21 from 97 balls faced and Ben Stokes, who faced 24 deliveries before getting off the mark, was on 13.

The tourists need a further 164 to avoid an innings defeat after New Zealand declared on Sunday at 615-9 in response to England's first innings 353.

New Zealand had their own concerns with speedster Trent Boult bowling just one over before leaving the field with an side strain.

Spinner Mitchell Santner, who enjoyed a golden Sunday with his maiden Test century and three wickets before stumps, sent down 14 overs for a miserly 17 runs on the fifth morning without further success.

Colin de Grandhomme claimed Root's wicket with a bouncer that the England skipper could only steer to Tom Latham in the close-fielding cordon who snapped up a smart catch.

It ended a disappointing match for Root who only managed two in the first innings after moving back down the order to his favoured number four slot, having batted at three during the recent Ashes series.

Related Topics

Century Mitchell Santner Sunday Gold From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Oma ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways first foreign airline to operate fl ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Montenegro revie ..

9 hours ago

Dubai economy grows 2.1 pc in H1 2019

9 hours ago

10 hours ago

President of Montenegro visits Wahat Al Karama

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.