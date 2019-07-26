UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Dismiss Ireland For 38 To Complete Dramatic Test Win

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:37 PM

England dismiss Ireland for 38 to complete dramatic Test win

England gave themselves a huge pre-Ashes boost by skittling Ireland for just 38 to win their one-off Test by 143 runs on Friday, emphatically crushing the visitors' hopes of a stunning upset

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :England gave themselves a huge pre-Ashes boost by skittling Ireland for just 38 to win their one-off Test by 143 runs on Friday, emphatically crushing the visitors' hopes of a stunning upset.

Ireland, playing only their third Test, were chasing just 182 runs at Lord's to complete what would have been one of the biggest upsets in cricket history.

But they did not get close, lasting just 94 balls as Chris Woakes took a career-best six wickets for 17 runs and Stuart Broad returned figures of 4-19.

Ireland's pitiful second-innings score was the seventh-lowest total of all time and the lowest since 1955.

England ultimately prevailed on a ground where they won the World Cup just 12 days ago but there are major concerns over their batting as they turn their thoughts towards the five-match Ashes series starting next week.

"I knew that was a lot of runs (to make) on that surface," said England captain Joe Root, whose side mustered just 85 runs in their first innings.

"It's very pleasing, the way we managed certain pressure situations," he added. "It wasn't by any stretch the perfect game for us but sometimes that can be a really important part of your learning."Root accepted that England would need to tighten up their batting against Australia after they had man-of-the-match Jack Leach to thank for their second-innings 303 - the nightwatchman made 92.

Related Topics

Cricket World Australia Ireland All

Recent Stories

Kudlow Says Hopeful USMCA Legislation Will Be Sche ..

4 minutes ago

South Korea-US Joint Drills to Go on as Planned De ..

4 minutes ago

Kudlow Says He Expects China to Honor Promise to M ..

4 minutes ago

US Broadens Restrictions on 4 Organizations Owned ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister inaugurates three mega proje ..

10 minutes ago

Migrant Arrivals to Europe by Sea Decrease 35% Com ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.