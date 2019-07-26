England dismiss Ireland for 38 to complete dramatic Test win

England gave themselves a huge pre-Ashes boost by skittling Ireland for just 38 to win their one-off Test by 143 runs on Friday, emphatically crushing the visitors' hopes of a stunning upset

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :

Ireland, playing only their third Test, were chasing just 182 runs at Lord's to complete what would have been one of the biggest upsets in cricket history.

But they did not get close, lasting just 94 balls as Chris Woakes took a career-best six wickets for 17 runs and Stuart Broad returned figures of 4-19.

Ireland's pitiful second-innings score was the seventh-lowest total of all time and the lowest since 1955.

England ultimately prevailed on a ground where they won the World Cup just 12 days ago but there are major concerns over their batting as they turn their thoughts towards the five-match Ashes series starting next week.

"I knew that was a lot of runs (to make) on that surface," said England captain Joe Root, whose side mustered just 85 runs in their first innings.

"It's very pleasing, the way we managed certain pressure situations," he added. "It wasn't by any stretch the perfect game for us but sometimes that can be a really important part of your learning."Root accepted that England would need to tighten up their batting against Australia after they had man-of-the-match Jack Leach to thank for their second-innings 303 - the nightwatchman made 92.